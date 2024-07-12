West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Shares Down 10%

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.32. 86,476 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 71,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Stock Up 9.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$31.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.10.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, silica, and magnesium deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% owned Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, eight crown-granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located near southwest of the city of Rossland, British Columbia.

