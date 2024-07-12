WestKam Gold (CVE:WKG) Stock Price Down 21.4%

WestKam Gold Corp. (CVE:WKG – Get Free Report) was down 21.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 86,357 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 96,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.86 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.45.

WestKam Gold Corp. focuses on acquiring and developing gold and silver properties in Western Canada. It holds a 100% undivided interest in the Will mineral claim comprising 1,142.47 hectares located in the Goldbridge mining camp in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Encore Renaissance Resources Corporation and changed its name to WestKam Gold Corp.

