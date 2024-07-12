WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Lowered to $230.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered WEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on WEX in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Get WEX alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEX

WEX Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $182.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. WEX has a 12-month low of $161.95 and a 12-month high of $244.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.52 million. WEX had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 10.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEX will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total value of $253,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,909 shares in the company, valued at $403,848.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total value of $253,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,909 shares in the company, valued at $403,848.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $154,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,371 shares of company stock worth $905,802 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of WEX by 72.9% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David lifted its position in shares of WEX by 34.5% in the second quarter. Boit C F David now owns 2,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 37.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 256.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter worth about $94,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.