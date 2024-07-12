Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$13.00 at Scotiabank

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WCP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.75 to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.61.

Shares of WCP stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$10.29. 696,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,692. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.15 and a 52-week high of C$11.91. The stock has a market cap of C$6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.73.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.14). Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of C$933.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$787.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.0901468 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 2,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.60 per share, with a total value of C$31,482.00. In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,482.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 52,970 shares of company stock worth $542,582. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

