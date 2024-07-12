Wickes Group’s (WIX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.31) price target on the stock.
Wickes Group Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of WIX stock opened at GBX 143.20 ($1.83) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 140.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 147.43. Wickes Group has a 1 year low of GBX 117.70 ($1.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 163.30 ($2.09). The stock has a market cap of £343.26 million, a PE ratio of 1,193.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.72.
About Wickes Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wickes Group
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.