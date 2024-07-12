Wickes Group’s (WIX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.31) price target on the stock.

Wickes Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of WIX stock opened at GBX 143.20 ($1.83) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 140.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 147.43. Wickes Group has a 1 year low of GBX 117.70 ($1.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 163.30 ($2.09). The stock has a market cap of £343.26 million, a PE ratio of 1,193.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.72.

About Wickes Group

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, Design and Installation, and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchen, bathroom, garden and outdoor space, building supplies, tools, timber, doors, drawer fronts, decorating, flooring and tiles, electrical, hardware and roofing, painting, extensions, loft conversions, driveway, hang a shelf, and joinery and landscaping categories.

