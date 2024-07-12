Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($8.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:WINT)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Windtree Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($8.11) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Windtree Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($24.93) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.27) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($9.25) EPS for the quarter.

Windtree Therapeutics Stock Performance

About Windtree Therapeutics

NASDAQ:WINT opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.56. Windtree Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $30.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product is istaroxime which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock.

