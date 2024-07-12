WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.72

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.72 and last traded at $46.72, with a volume of 11390 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.34.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.60.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHDG. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 360,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after buying an additional 40,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 524,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after buying an additional 36,916 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of stocks in developed markets outside North America, screened for quality and growth factors. The fund is currency hedged for US investors.

