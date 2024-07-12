WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTRGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GTR traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.25. 16,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,049. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $24.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Target Range Fund stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTRFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.68% of WisdomTree Target Range Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

