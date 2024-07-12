WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTR traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.25. 16,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,049. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $24.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.50.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Target Range Fund

About WisdomTree Target Range Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Target Range Fund stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Target Range Fund ( NASDAQ:GTR Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.68% of WisdomTree Target Range Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

