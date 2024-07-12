Wise plc (OTCMKTS:WPLCF) Short Interest Update

Wise plc (OTCMKTS:WPLCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,100 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the June 15th total of 3,577,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Wise Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WPLCF traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,717. Wise has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58.

Wise Company Profile

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

