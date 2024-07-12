Wise plc (OTCMKTS:WPLCF) Short Interest Update

Wise plc (OTCMKTS:WPLCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,100 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the June 15th total of 3,577,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.
Wise Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS WPLCF traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,717. Wise has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58.
Wise Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wise
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Wise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.