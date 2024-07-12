Wise’s (WISE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wise (LON:WISE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,045 ($13.39) target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on WISE. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.45) target price on shares of Wise in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,123 ($14.38) target price on shares of Wise in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating on shares of Wise in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 952.75 ($12.20).
In related news, insider Terri Duhon acquired 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 811 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of £2,497.88 ($3,199.54). Insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.
Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.
