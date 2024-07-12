Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €13.48 ($14.65) and last traded at €13.44 ($14.61). Approximately 7,414 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €13.42 ($14.59).

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.46, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Company Profile

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in Germany. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan and savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan and savings contracts, advance and bridging financing loans, and mortgage loans.

