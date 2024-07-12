Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €13.48 ($14.65) and last traded at €13.44 ($14.61). Approximately 7,414 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €13.42 ($14.59).
Wüstenrot & Württembergische Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.46, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.77.
Wüstenrot & Württembergische Company Profile
Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in Germany. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan and savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan and savings contracts, advance and bridging financing loans, and mortgage loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wüstenrot & Württembergische
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Wüstenrot & Württembergische Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wüstenrot & Württembergische and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.