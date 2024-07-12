WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WW shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of WW International from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on WW International from $3.00 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $1.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. The company has a market cap of $95.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.66. WW International has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $13.31.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $206.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.34 million. Analysts predict that WW International will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WW International in the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in WW International by 229.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 79,026 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

