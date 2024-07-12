Xai (XAI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $90.17 Million

Xai (XAI) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Xai token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular exchanges. Xai has a market cap of $90.17 million and approximately $21.64 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Xai has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Xai Profile

Xai’s total supply is 1,224,238,248 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,118,150 tokens. The official website for Xai is xai.games. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,224,238,247.61 with 277,118,150 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.33005887 USD and is down -7.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $23,144,568.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

