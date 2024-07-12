XOMA’s (XOMA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $74.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of XOMA in a research note on Monday, April 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on XOMA in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of XOMA opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. XOMA has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $27.36.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). XOMA had a negative net margin of 705.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XOMA will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XOMA stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in XOMA were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

