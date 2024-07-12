XRUN (XRUN) Trading Up 10.5% This Week

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last seven days, XRUN has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One XRUN token can now be bought for $0.0392 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. XRUN has a market cap of $13.02 million and $37,181.21 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRUN Profile

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,350,000 tokens. The official website for XRUN is www.xrun.run. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

Buying and Selling XRUN

