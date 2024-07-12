Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,683,000 after purchasing an additional 187,847 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,066,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,701,000 after purchasing an additional 69,619 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,713 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,739,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,800,000 after buying an additional 85,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus upped their target price on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.92.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.42. The company had a trading volume of 751,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,301. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.16 and its 200 day moving average is $128.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

