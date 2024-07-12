XYO (XYO) Price Tops $0.0059 on Exchanges

XYO (XYO) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. XYO has a total market capitalization of $79.25 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XYO has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009218 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001117 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,141.81 or 1.00011173 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012034 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00068981 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00568391 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $1,877,580.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

