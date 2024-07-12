Yarra Square Partners LP Cuts Holdings in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)

Yarra Square Partners LP lowered its position in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,493,155 shares during the period. Pagaya Technologies accounts for about 4.2% of Yarra Square Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Yarra Square Partners LP owned about 0.81% of Pagaya Technologies worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Pagaya Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 675,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 83,913 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,686,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 3,558.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 784,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 763,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pagaya Technologies

In other Pagaya Technologies news, Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $57,105.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pagaya Technologies news, Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $57,105.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $137,209.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PGY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 584,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,694. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 6.44.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.94.

Pagaya Technologies Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

