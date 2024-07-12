Yarra Square Partners LP Purchases Shares of 138,842 ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 138,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000. ContextLogic makes up 0.7% of Yarra Square Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Yarra Square Partners LP owned about 0.57% of ContextLogic as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $5,922,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter worth $3,889,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ContextLogic by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 865,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 306,024 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of ContextLogic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 193,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

ContextLogic Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of WISH traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.94. 267,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,637. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.09. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ContextLogic Profile

In other ContextLogic news, General Counsel Joanna Forster sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $89,347.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,800.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects consumers to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. ContextLogic Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.