Ycg LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Ycg LLC decreased its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

Equifax stock traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.97. 634,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,771. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.38. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $275.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total value of $575,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total transaction of $575,026.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Fichuk purchased 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $238.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,089.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

