Ycg LLC Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ycg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 2.7% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $34,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $7,828,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 28,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.60.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $478.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,948. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $438.76 and a 200 day moving average of $433.10. The company has a market cap of $149.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $481.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

