Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Down 80.1% in June

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 80.1% from the June 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Yellow Cake Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Yellow Cake stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,354. Yellow Cake has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.34.

About Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

