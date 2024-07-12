Yvonne Greenstreet Sells 7,093 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,093 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,851,273.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $19,168,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
- On Tuesday, June 25th, Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $1,917,447.99.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of ALNY traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $260.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,053. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of -97.20 and a beta of 0.37. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $263.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $283.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.
