Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Short Interest Update

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the June 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Zurich Insurance Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.59. The company had a trading volume of 43,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,680. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.85. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 22.20 and a quick ratio of 22.20.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

