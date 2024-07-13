1,159 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Acquired by Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.82. The stock had a trading volume of 284,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,960. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $176.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.54.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

