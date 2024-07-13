11,798 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Acquired by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.21. 14,484,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,812,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KeyCorp

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.