1,418 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Purchased by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $4,312,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,927,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.69. 1,097,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,780. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.43. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.88.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

