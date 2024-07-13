19,680 Shares in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth $52,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in AerCap by 210.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

NYSE:AER traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,899. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.30. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $97.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.83.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. AerCap’s payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

