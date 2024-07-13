24,929 Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.20 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.26.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.72. 8,991,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,753,527. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.50.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

