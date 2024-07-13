2,545 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Purchased by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in CarMax by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares in the company, valued at $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares in the company, valued at $72,097.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,587 shares of company stock worth $10,711,301 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $80.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,107,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.98. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.69.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KMX

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.