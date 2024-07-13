3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,047 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,033,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,590,533,000 after purchasing an additional 317,483 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,531,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $480,680,000 after purchasing an additional 435,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 1,273.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,334 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.04. 3,381,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $106.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.02. The company has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

Several analysts recently commented on MMM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

