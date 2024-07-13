44,570 Shares in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Acquired by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,570 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.28% of VSE at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the first quarter worth about $241,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSEC. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on VSE in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of VSE from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of VSE from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VSE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.
VSE Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:VSEC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.20. 178,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.59. VSE Co. has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $91.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.98.
VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. VSE had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $241.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.
VSE Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.
VSE Company Profile
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VSE
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.