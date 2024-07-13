44,570 Shares in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Acquired by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,570 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.28% of VSE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the first quarter worth about $241,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VSE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSEC. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on VSE in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of VSE from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of VSE from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VSE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

VSE Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VSEC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.20. 178,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.59. VSE Co. has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $91.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.98.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. VSE had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $241.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

VSE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

VSE Company Profile

(Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.