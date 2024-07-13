4,628 Shares in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 575.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.
Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:JSMD traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $69.54. The company had a trading volume of 17,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,817. The company has a market cap of $363.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.19 and a 200 day moving average of $66.78. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $54.02 and a 52-week high of $70.32.
Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Profile
The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.
