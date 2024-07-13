5,435 Shares in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,435 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $982,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 63,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 181,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 21,042 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 16,011 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Cathay General Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.38. 265,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.13. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.51.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $339.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.85 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.09%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

