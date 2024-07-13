57,589 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,355,141,000 after buying an additional 365,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,248 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,731,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,395,000 after purchasing an additional 883,416 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $307,787,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,010,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,005,000 after purchasing an additional 77,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $40.51. 5,139,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,260,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.33.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC increased their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

