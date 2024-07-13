8,430 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.19. 1,812,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,271. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $39.32.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

