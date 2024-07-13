9,455 Shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Acquired by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 41.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,183,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $7.66 on Friday, hitting $389.49. 125,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,249. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.45. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.01 and a 1 year high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.