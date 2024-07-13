99 Acquisition Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAGW) Short Interest Up 541.7% in June

99 Acquisition Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAGW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 541.7% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

99 Acquisition Group Trading Down 25.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NNAGW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,346. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. 99 Acquisition Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.15.

99 Acquisition Group Company Profile

99 Acquisition Group Inc does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, and adjacent businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

