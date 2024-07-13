99 Acquisition Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAGW) Short Interest Up 541.7% in June

99 Acquisition Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAGW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 541.7% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
99 Acquisition Group Trading Down 25.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ NNAGW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,346. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. 99 Acquisition Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.15.
99 Acquisition Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 99 Acquisition Group
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for 99 Acquisition Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 99 Acquisition Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.