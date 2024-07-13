A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.23

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$30.23 and traded as low as C$28.55. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$29.35, with a volume of 20,697 shares traded.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$425.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.21.

About A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

