AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

AB Volvo (publ) Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of VLVLY opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18. AB Volvo has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $30.14.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.