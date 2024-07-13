AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,747,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,961,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,089 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in AbbVie by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,988,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,463 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,415 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,229,888,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,422,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.69.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,133,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.70 and a 1-year high of $182.89. The company has a market capitalization of $300.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

