Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)'s stock price shot up 9.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.64. 622,730 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,078,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Acelyrin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Acelyrin from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acelyrin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.57. Analysts expect that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acelyrin by 118.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Acelyrin by 608.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Acelyrin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Acelyrin by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

