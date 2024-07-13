Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC Acquires 3,118 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 4.5% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $87.46. 3,562,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,310,042. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.19.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

