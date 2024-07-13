Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX) Stock Price Down 1%

Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.53 and last traded at $28.68. 14,653 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 33,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.96.
Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58. The stock has a market cap of $290.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.86.
About Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF
The Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF (AGOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed, multi-asset fund that tactically allocates for capital appreciation. AGOX was launched on Sep 20, 2012 and is managed by Adaptive.
