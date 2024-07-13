Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.33.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $559.05. 2,013,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,944,946. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,165,916. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

