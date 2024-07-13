Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,090,541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 63,443 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 4.2% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $196,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $181.61. 50,827,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,470,084. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $293.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.38.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.