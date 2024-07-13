Advantage Trust Co Has $175,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Advantage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,315. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.43. The company has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

