Advantage Trust Co Sells 150 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Advantage Trust Co cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in FedEx by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 42.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,432 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,976,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 216,931 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $57,469,000 after buying an additional 21,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 566.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $106,885,000 after buying an additional 342,905 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,369 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $407,564.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,474,330.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,565 shares of company stock valued at $6,662,844 in the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $299.02. 1,445,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,562. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $302.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

