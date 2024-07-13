Advantage Trust Co Sells 4,425 Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Advantage Trust Co decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF makes up 2.0% of Advantage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Strategic Advocates LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 3,300.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 421,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 408,957 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Price Performance

Shares of KOMP traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,115. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.04. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $48.57.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.