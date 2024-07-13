Advantage Trust Co Sells 4,425 Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Advantage Trust Co decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF makes up 2.0% of Advantage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Strategic Advocates LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 3,300.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 421,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 408,957 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Price Performance
Shares of KOMP traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,115. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.04. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $48.57.
SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.
