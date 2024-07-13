Aggregated Micro Power (LON:AMPH) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $92.00

Shares of Aggregated Micro Power Holdings PLC (LON:AMPH – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 92 ($1.18) and traded as low as GBX 92 ($1.18). Aggregated Micro Power shares last traded at GBX 92 ($1.18), with a volume of 333 shares traded.
Aggregated Micro Power Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 92. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.77.
Aggregated Micro Power Company Profile
Aggregated Micro Power Holdings Plc operates as a distributed energy company in the United Kingdom. The company's Project Development segment develops, finances, and manages distributed energy projects focusing on biomass heat, steam, and combined heat and power. This segment also engages in renewable heat and grid balancing; the biomass business, including fuel supply, operation and maintenance, installation, and financing activities; and investing in infrared heating, electric vehicle charging, and batteries.
